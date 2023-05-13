Stanton (hamstring) did defensive work Friday and will be part of the outfield mix once he returns from the injured list, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Injuries are a perennial part of the picture with Stanton, and he only made it until mid-April before suffering his first of the year. He's nearly a month into what was expected to be a six-week absence due to a hamstring strain and appears to be making steady progress, though his exact return date has yet to become clear.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets in light workout•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: In line for six-week absence•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with Grade 2 strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out with hamstring strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Steps out of lineup Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting out Tuesday•