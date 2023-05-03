Stanton (hamstring) did some light jogging at Yankee Stadium pregame Wednesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Stanton is two-and-a-half weeks removed from suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has evidently been cleared to get some light exercises in. He is expected to miss around six weeks of action, putting him in line to return in late May or early June.
