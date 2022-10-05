Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton is one of five Yankees regulars who will be sitting out Wednesday with little on the line in the regular-season finale. The 32-year-old slugger endured another injury-marred campaign in 2022 and wasn't as effective as usual when he was healthy enough to play. His .759 OPS is the lowest mark of his career by 56 points.