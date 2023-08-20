Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge will get a day out of the outfield and serve as the Yankees' designated hitter while Stanton heads to the bench after starting in every game dating back to Aug. 2. During that 16-game stretch, Stanton slashed .207/.313/.448 with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs while striking out at a 32.8 percent clip.