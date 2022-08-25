Stanton (Achilles) is hitting third while serving as the designated hitter Thursday against the Athletics.

Stanton was activated from the injured list earlier Thursday and will immediately re-enter the lineup. Though he's split time fairly evenly between right field and designated hitter throughout the season, Stanton will likely be given light defensive duties for the foreseeable future. DJ LeMahieu was forced to the bench Thursday as the Yankees shuffled their lineup for Stanton's return.