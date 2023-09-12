Stanton isn't in the Yankees' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Boston.
Stanton went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during Game 1, and he'll get a breather to conclude Tuesday's activities. Aaron Judge will serve as New York's designated hitter, and Oswaldo Cabrera will start in right field while Stanton sits.
