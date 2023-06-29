Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Stanton's fourth-inning blast gave Domingo German all the run support he needed in his perfect game. Prior to Wednesday, Stanton had gone just 3-for-37 (.081) with no extra-base hits, one RBI and a 3:16 BB:K over his last 10 games. This was his first multi-hit game since returning from a hamstring injury. The slugger is up to seven homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored, but he's slashing a meager .197/.260/.410 through 32 contests.