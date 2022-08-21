Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he expects Stanton (Achilles) to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list for the start of the Yankees' four-game series in Oakland on Thursday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Stanton, who has been on the shelf since July 26 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment Saturday for Double-A Somerset, going 0-for-3 at the dish. The Yankees haven't revealed whether Stanton will get any exposure to the outfield while he's out on assignment, but he's expected to return from the IL during the upcoming week as the team's primary designated hitter in any case. Before the injury surfaced, Stanton batted .228 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI and 40 runs across 80 games with New York.