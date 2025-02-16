Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Stanton will be moved along slowly early in spring training due to discomfort in both elbows, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The skipper compared the issues to tennis elbow, which Stanton also played through down the stretch last season. The veteran slugger still has nearly six weeks before Opening Day, but it could be an ominous early development for a player that has seen action in fewer than 120 regular-season games in each of the past three seasons.