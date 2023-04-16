Stanton is being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained hamstring, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Saturday's matchup with the Twins as he legged out a long double. Stanton is scheduled to undergo an MRI, which should provide some clarity on the severity of the injury. Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in corresponding move.