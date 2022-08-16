Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he expects Stanton (Achilles) to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment within the next few days, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Even with the Yankees having dropped eight of their last 10 games, the team retains a 10-game lead in the American League East, so Stanton likely won't be rushed back from the 10-day injured list until he's 100 percent. With that in mind, Stanton could stay on the rehab assignment through the weekend while he works to regain his timing at the plate and to get up to full speed in the field and on the bases. Even if Stanton gets some exposure to the outfield during his rehab assignment, he'll still likely to see the bulk of his playing time as a designated hitter once he returns from the IL as the Yankees aim to limit the wear and tear on his body heading into the playoffs.