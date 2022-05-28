Stanton (ankle) has resumed hitting, and he could return to action after the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described Stanton's hitting as "light," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, but it's a good sign that the slugger is taking swings just a few days after going on the injured list. Boone sounded optimistic about Stanton's outlook, stating, "I think we avoided a [more serious] situation there, so that's encouraging." Stanton is eligible to come off the IL on June 4.