Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he's hoping Stanton (Achilles) heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Slowly but surely, Stanton has been ramping up his activities since he was cleared to start working out just over a week ago, but the Yankees have not yet formally etched out a timeline for him to report to the minors. Assuming Boone's prediction comes to pass and Stanton joins an affiliate this weekend, the 32-year-old would likely need at least a couple games to get comfortable at the plate and in the outfield before New York brings him back from the IL. A return at some point during the Yankees' two-game series with the Mets next Monday and Tuesday remains in play, but next weekend's four-game set in Oakland may be the more realistic target for Stanton.