Stanton isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against the Brewers.
After going just 1-for-10 with a homer in the Yankees' last series against the Tigers, Stanton will sit down for the first of three games with Milwaukee. Aaron Judge will fill in as New York's DH, allowing Jake Bauers to start in right field.
