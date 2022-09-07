Stanton (foot) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The 32-year-old exited Monday's game after fouling a pitching off the top of his foot/ankle, and he'll stay on the bench for both contests of Wednesday's twin bill. Manager Aaron Boone previously indicated Stanton could be available for the nightcap, so it's possible he's available off the bench.