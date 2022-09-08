Stanton (foot) isn't starting Thursday against the Twins.
Stanton was sidelined for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins and will remain out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Miguel Andujar will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
