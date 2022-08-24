Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Tuesday that Stanton (Achilles) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday in Oakland, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

While serving as a designated hitter and playing back-to-back rehab games at Double-A Somerset last weekend, Stanton went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts, but he didn't experience any discomfort in his left Achilles' tendon. Stanton rejoined the Yankees and took live batting practice Tuesday against rehabbing pitcher Luis Severino (lat), with the slugger apparently coming out of that workout feeling fine in what represented the final test of his health. Once Stanton is reinstated from the IL on Thursday, the Yankees are expected to limit Stanton's exposure to the outfield, at least initially, but he should handle DH duties on a near-everyday basis. He was hitting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBI through 80 games before landing on the IL on July 26.