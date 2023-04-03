Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win against San Francisco.
Stanton's two-run shot to center in the third inning traveled an estimated 485 feet, making it the second-farthest homer of his career, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com. It was also the slugger's second homer in as many days. Stanton has one hit in each of his three games so far this season.
