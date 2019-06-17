Urshela went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and a pair of runs Sunday in the Yankees' 10-3 win over the White Sox.

With Didi Gregorius getting the day off, Urshela checked into the lineup at third base while Gleyber Torres shifted over to shortstop. Gregorius should be subjected to fewer off days as he regains conditioning following his long layoff from Tommy John surgery, which could relegate Urshela to the bench more frequently. Urshela has already noticed a downturn in playing time lately, as he sat out two of the four games in Chicago.