Yankees' Gio Urshela: Takes part in agility drills
Urshela (groin) was on the field taking part in agility drills prior to Tuesday's game, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
This represents the first sign of tangible progress in Urshela's recovery from a left groin strain. If this were any time over the first five months of the season, Urshela would seem like a long shot to return from the injured Sunday when first eligible, but with expanded rosters, the Yankees could go ahead and activate Urshela even if he's still a bit limited.
