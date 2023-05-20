Allen signed a major-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday.
Allen will replace Aaron Hicks on the major-league roster after Hicks was designated for assignment Saturday. Allen was acquired via trade from the Red Sox on Friday and he'll quickly join the Yankees in Cincinnati. The switch hitter has yet to appear in a major-league contest this season, but he's produced a respectable .250 average with two homers, 16 RBI and 25 runs with an eye-popping 23 stolen bases over 116 at-bats with Triple-A Worcester in 2023.