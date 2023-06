Allen left Friday's game against the Dodgers with a hip flexor, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk before exiting.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the Yankees 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Friday that an injured list stint is possible. Allen should be considered day-to-day for now, but there should be further updates on his status based on how he's feeling prior to Saturday's game against Los Angeles.