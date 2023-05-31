Allen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.
Allen launched a first-pitch fastball from Logan Gilbert over the right field wall to begin the fourth to pad the Yankees' lead to 7-0. It was his first home run and first RBI since being added to the roster May 20. The 30-year-old now has three hits in 12 plate appearances with two of the three hits going for extra bases. He'll continue to provide outfield depth for manager Aaron Boone and could see a brief uptick in playing time until Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) can return from the injured list.