Allen went 1-for-1 with a triple, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Reds.

Allen made his Yankees debut as a pinch runner for Jake Bauers in the seventh inning before nabbing his first stolen base and scoring on Anthony Volpe's two-out double. Allen would then rip a triple in his lone at-bat in the eighth. The 30-year-old outfielder slashed a respectable .250/.407/.388 while going a perfect 23-for-23 on stolen base attempts in 37 Triple-A games this season. He won't likely see many at-bats in a deep New York lineup, but he could provide a boost as a speed option off the bench.