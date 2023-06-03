The Yankees placed Allen on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hip flexor strain.

Allen injured the hip during Friday's loss to the Dodgers. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Allen will undergo tests when the team gets back to New York on Monday, but the skipper noted that the outfielder was "pretty sore" and not moving well, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Oswaldo Cabrera has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Allen's place on the 26-man active roster.