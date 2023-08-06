Kiner-Falefa will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Kiner-Falefa will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday and appears set to take over as the Yankees' primary option in left field while Jake Bauers shifts to first base as a replacement for Anthony Rizzo (concussion), who was placed on the injured list Thursday. Even though the lefty-hitting Billy McKinney would make for a natural platoon partner in left field, the right-handed-hitting Kiner-Falefa will stick in the lineup against Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy on Sunday. Kiner-Falefa has recorded exactly one hit in nine of his last 10 games and is getting on base at a .371 clip during that stretch.