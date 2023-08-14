Over Kiner-Falefa's past five games, he has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with five RBI and a stolen base.

Kiner-Falefa has notched at least one hit in each of the five contests and has picked up at least one RBI in all but one of them. While the recent numbers don't make him a must-add fantasy asset, they're a vast improvement over his previous eight games, when he hit just .192 with a single RBI. Kiner-Falefa's theft Sunday was his 10th of the season, giving him double-digit steals in three straight campaigns, but his other numbers (.253/.321/.366 slash line, six homers, 34 RBI and 36 runs) keep him off the fantasy radar outside of deeper formats.