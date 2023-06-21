Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa will sit for the fourth time in five games and appears to have moved back into a reserve role in the wake of Harrison Bader's recent return from the injured list. The Yankees still have openings at the corner-outfield spots with Aaron Judge (toe) on the shelf, but Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers appear to be manager Aaron Boone's preferred options in left field and right field, respectively, at the moment.