Kiner-Falefa (finger) isn't starting Monday against the Athletics.
Kiner-Falefa sustained a finger injury on a bunt attempt Sunday, and manager Aaron Boone said after the game that there's some concern regarding the injury. However, the shortstop underwent X-rays that came back negative and expects to be available off the bench Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The 27-year-old will be out of the lineup for at least one game while Marwin Gonzalez starts at shortstop and bats eighth.
