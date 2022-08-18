Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa started the past nine games and will head to the bench Thursday after posting a .179/.273/.286 slash line during that span. Prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, who was promoted for his debut Wednesday, will start at shortstop in the series opener versus Toronto.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Hits first homer in three-RBI night•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sits in series finale•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Back-to-back two-hit games•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Nabs 14th theft Sunday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting Game 1 on Thursday•