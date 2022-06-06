Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday in 5-4 victory versus the Tigers.
Kiner-Falefa was the only Yankee with multiple hits in the low-scoring affair, and he swiped second base in the fifth inning. The shortstop leads New York and is tied for 14th in MLB with eight thefts on the season. He hasn't hit any homers thus far, but the steals and a .274/.324/.321 slash line give him some low-end fantasy value in mixed leagues.
