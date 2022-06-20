Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Kiner-Falefa's absence from the lineup doesn't come as a major surprise after he was withheld from the lineup for Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays due to a sore hamstring. Until the injury presents no issues for Kiner-Falefa while he runs the bases and moves around laterally in the field, he'll likely remain on the bench. Marwin Gonzalez draws the start at shortstop in the series opener in Tampa Bay.