Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Kiner-Falefa had been receiving fairly steady playing time at third base over the past two weeks, but he looks like he'll fade into more of a utility role moving forward after the Yankees called up infield prospect Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Peraza will draw a second straight start at third base Wednesday while Kiner-Falefa remains on the bench.
