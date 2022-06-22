Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Kiner-Falefa sat out three consecutive games due to hamstring soreness but will start at shortstop and bat seventh Wednesday. He hit .370 with three doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base over his last seven games.
