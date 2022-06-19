Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Blue Jays.

Kiner-Falefa was offensively involved in both of the innings that led to the Yankees victory. His infield single in the fourth off Alex Manoah loaded the bases which were cleared in the very next at-bat by Aaron Hicks to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. He would later knock Manoah out of the game with an RBI double in the sixth. Kiner-Falefa is hitting at a similar clip to last season with the Rangers, but he is witnessing an uptick in his counting stats due being part of the Yankees' league-leading offense. Kiner-Falefa is on pace for 85 runs this season - good value for fantasy managers who drafted him in the later rounds.