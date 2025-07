The Yankees acquired Bird from the Rockies on Thursday in exchange for Roc Riggio and Ben Shields, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Bird has had a rough July, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) with a 5:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. However, he entered the month with a 2.68 ERA and 57:19 K:BB over 47 frames, and the Yankees are betting he'll be closer to the latter version. Bird also comes with team control through the 2028 campaign.