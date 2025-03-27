The Yankees placed Cousins (forearm) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
A forearm strain prevented Cousins from seeing any action in the Grapefruit League this spring, and the Yankees' decision to immediately send him to the 60-day IL indicates that he isn't anywhere close to making his season debut. The right-hander won't be eligible to play until late May; meanwhile, camp standout Pablo Reyes will fill the vacancy on the active roster.
