Cousins is currently shut down due to a right forearm strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

It's possible the reliever will be ready to resume a throwing program next week or the following week, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone. However, the injury has Cousins' availability for Opening Day in question. Cousins was excellent in 37 regular-season appearances for the Yankees last season, holding a 2.37 ERA and 53:20 K:BB across 38 innings. If healthy, he could see some high-leverage relief work.