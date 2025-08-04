default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Dominguez is a switch hitter, but since he's slashing just .202/.280/.292 over 100 plate appearances versus lefties this season, he'll head to the bench Monday while southpaw Patrick Corbin starts for the Rangers. The right-handed-hitting Austin Slater will step in for Dominguez in left field.

More News