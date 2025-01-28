Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday in an interview on WFAN Sports Radio that he's likely to use Dominguez in left field and Cody Bellinger in center field this season.

Boone also noted that Bellinger will move around to other positions a bit, as needed, while the skipper prefers to keep Dominguez in one spot. Dominguez -- who was mostly a center fielder in the minors -- had some gaffes in left field last season, but the Yankees are confident he'll be fine there with more experience.