Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Chisholm was given a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Chisholm's suspension comes after he was ejected from Thursday's game for arguing a called third strike in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old infielder also publicly criticized the call on social media after he was tossed. He'll remain eligible to play until a verdict is reached and will start at second base against the Rays on Friday.