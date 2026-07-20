Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Blasts key homer in nightcap

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

After going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a losing effort during Sunday's matinee, Chisholm blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning to lift the Yankees in the nightcap. The second baseman is hitting .239/.280/.435 with two homers, five RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases across 13 games in July. After a standout first full season in pinstripes in 2025, the 28-year-old has taken a step back in 2026, slashing .224/.302/.403 with 14 homers, 38 RBI, 49 runs and 26 stolen bases across 94 contests.