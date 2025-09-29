Manager Aaron Boone said that Chisholm (forearm) will be available Tuesday for Game 1 of the Yankees' wild-card series with the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Though he didn't start in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles after being plunked in the left forearm by a pitch a day earlier, Chisholm was deployed off the bench in the regular-season finale, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout while also playing the final two innings at second base. Chisholm has apparently checked out fine following that contest and will be good to go as the Yankees begin their playoff run. With a tough lefty (Garrett Crochet) on the mound for Boston on Tuesday, however, it wouldn't be surprising if the left-handed-hitting Chisholm was held out of the lineup in favor of Amed Rosario, who has gone 6-for-9 against Crochet in his career.