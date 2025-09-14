Chisholm went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The infielder drove in runs with singles in the first and third innings before launching a solo shot off Brayan Bello in the fifth. It was Chisholm's 29th homer of the season, putting him one long ball away from his first career 30-30 campaign. His 75 RBI on the year are also a new career high, and he's three runs away from tying the career-high 74 he set in 2024.