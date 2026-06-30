Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Collides with teammate Monday

Chisholm was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers in the fourth inning after a collision with teammate Jasson Dominguez, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He struck out in his lone plate appearance before leaving the game.

Chisholm was down on the ground for a while following the collision and then was evaluated by team trainers while he was taking a knee. He appeared to be getting checked for a concussion after his head made contact with Dominguez's elbow. Oswaldo Cabrera came off the bench to step in at second base in place of Chisholm, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the Yankees provide an update on the nature of his injury.