Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

That's now eight stolen bases in Chisholm's last 14 games, and the homer was his third of the month so far and his 21st on the campaign. The 27-year-old slugger has been a five-category fantasy contributor for the most part since the beginning of June -- Chisholm is batting a healthy .268 with 14 long balls, 37 RBI, 36 runs scored and 12 steals over his last 60 outings (220 at-bats).