Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two runs and two stolen bases Tuesday in a 9-1 victory versus the Twins.

Since July 30, Chisholm has stolen multiple bags in a contest three times, and seven of his 17 total thefts have come during that 12-game span. The speedy infielder is batting just .227 during the stretch, but he's added two homers while scoring eight times. Though Chisholm's overall .242 batting average is on pace to be the lowest regular-season mark of his career, his .811 OPS is tracking to be his second-highest career mark, as he's swatted 20 homers and is taking free passes more frequently than ever (11.4 percent walk rate).