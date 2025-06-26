Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Chisholm slugged the only homer in the contest, belting a 433-foot two-run shot in the third inning. The third baseman has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .341/.386/.561 with two homers and six RBI over his past 10 games. The productive stretch has pushed Chisholm's OPS to .804 on the campaign, putting him on pace for the second-highest mark of his career.