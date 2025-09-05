default-cbs-image
Chisholm exited Thursday's game against the Astros with contusions to both of his knees, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Chisholm appeared to suffer one injury on a tag play at second base in the third inning, though it's unclear when the second injury occurred. The positive news is that he appears to have avoided serious injury, though he could undergo further imaging to understand the full degree of the injury.

