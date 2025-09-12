Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and a two-run single during the Yankees' 9-3 win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Chisholm entered Thursday's game having gone 1-for-7 with four strikeouts over the first two games of the series but was far more productive in the finale. He collected his 28th steal of the season in the second inning and gave the Yankees a 9-3 lead in the fourth with a two-run single. In nine games since Sept. 2, Chisholm has gone 8-for-31 (.258) with three steals, two homers and five RBI.